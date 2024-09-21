IND vs BAN: Rishabh Pant equals MS Dhoni's record

Rishabh Pant celebrates his Test century. - BCCI

Rishabh Pant made a spectacular return to Test cricket after 637 days, displaying outstanding stroke play to secure his sixth century in the format against Bangladesh in the second Tes.



Coming to the crease in the 20th over of India's second innings, Pant stepped up at a crucial moment with India in a somewhat precarious position following Virat Kohli's dismissal for 17.

With captain Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal both failing to post significant scores, India had experienced a minor top-order collapse despite their commanding 227-run lead from the first innings.

Pant, however, showed great maturity in handling the pressure, forming a resilient partnership with Shubman Gill and navigating the tense final overs of Day 2 with poise.

As play resumed on Day 3, Pant exhibited an unusually cautious approach, favouring patience over his typical flamboyant style. In the first hour, he showed excellent composure, focusing on consolidating India’s position rather than taking unnecessary risks.

He capitalised on loose deliveries for boundaries but avoided his usual aggressive strokes, placing a high value on his wicket. Pant’s half-century came off 88 balls, slower than usual for the attacking batter, but it demonstrated the maturity he brought to his comeback.

With rain forecast for Days 4 and 5, Pant and Gill increased the tempo after reaching their respective half-centuries, accelerating the scoring rate to capitalise on Bangladesh’s increasingly demoralised body language. Boundaries flowed as batting conditions eased, and Pant effortlessly transitioned from a defensive mindset to an attacking one, piling further pressure on the deflated Bangladesh side.

By the lunch break, India had stretched their lead to a commanding 432 runs with seven wickets still in hand, putting the visitors under immense strain. Pant’s century came off 124 deliveries, marking a triumphant return to Test cricket.

With his sixth century in Test cricket, Rishabh Pant has now equalled former captain MS Dhoni for the most centuries by an Indian wicketkeeper in the format. While Dhoni played 90 Tests in his illustrious international career, Pant achieved the same feat in just 34 matches.

Most centuries by Indian wicketkeepers in Tests:

6* - Rishabh Pant

6 - MS Dhoni

3 - Wriddhiman Saha

The Indian wicketkeeper-batter was eventually dismissed for 109; attempting to loft Mehidy Hasan’s delivery over the bowler’s head, he mistimed the shot, and Hasan took a sharp catch off his own bowling.