Champions Trophy 2025: ICC inspection team visit Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium

ICC inspection team visit Gaddafi Stadium. -Author

The ICC inspection team visited Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore to review the arrangements ahead of the 2025 Champions Trophy on Saturday.

Earlier this week, the team visited the other venues of the mega event, including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and Karachi.

During their visit on September 20, the team had a discussion with the Chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Mohsin Naqvi.

After witnessing the security arrangements and the upgradation for the Champions Trophy, the inspection team expressed satisfaction with the security and other arrangements at the previous venues.

Meanwhile, the team was given a comprehensive briefing on the ongoing upgrades at the Gaddafi Stadium, with most of the work being carried out at this stadium.

Additionally, practice facilities at the National Cricket Academy and LCCA Ground was reviewed.

During the discussion with the PCB officials, security of teams, their routes, hotel arrangements, and broadcasting plans were highlighted.

The inspection team included, Senior Manager of Events Sarah Edgar, Event Manager and Champions Trophy Event Lead Aun Muhammad Zaidi, General Manage of Cricket Wasim Khan, Security Manager David Masker, and Broadcast Consultant Mansoor Manj.

As per source, the ICC inspection team has now completed inspecting the venues decided to host the Champions Trophy, and they will return to Dubai tomorrow morning.