Ronaldo vs Messi: Stefano Piolo settles debate, chooses Ronaldo as 'GOAT' over Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo (L) named as the "GOAT" over in comparison with Lionel Messi (R). -AFP

Stefano Pioli, the newly appointed manager of Al Nassr, chose Cristiano Ronaldo over Lionel Messi as the “GOAT”.

"I think Cristiano Ronaldo is superior to Lionel Messi, he has scored more goals than games," said Stefano Pioli.

Stefano answered the long-standing debate after giving the Al Nassr’s captain preference considering his recent achievement scoring the 902nd goal of his career in the recent match.

The world is divided, with some choosing the CR7 while others picked Messi after his FIFA World Cup 2022 victory with Argentina.

Meanwhile, the first game under the new manager was won by the Riyadh-base club against the Al Ettifaq from 3-0 in the Saudi-Pro League.

Former manager Luis Castro was sacked after they were held to a 1-1 draw against Al-Shorta in the Asian Champions League.

It is worth noting that the most-followed celebrity was not in attendance in the match against Al-Shorta.

Making a strong return, the 39-year-old smashed the first goal with his 'super-kick' in the first-half penalty in the 33rd minute, leading his team to 1-0.

While celebrating, Al Nassr’s captain expressed excitement by pointing his son in the grandstand with three fingers.

This was a tribute to the Ronaldo Jr after he scored two goals for the Al Nassr youth team earlier that day.

The Portuguese forward’s side won the match on Friday against Al-Ettifaq with Salem Al-Najdi and Anderson Talisca impacting the score by smashing one goal each.

Meanwhile, UEFA’s player of the year won the Saudi Pro League Golden Boot last season by scoring 50 goals.

Ronaldo, 39, aims to smash 1000 career goals before his retirement.