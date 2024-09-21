Champions One Day Cup points table after Lions victory over Markhors

Lions celebrating their first victory against Markhors. -PCB

With eight matches into the tournament, the Markhors continue to lead the points table in the Champions One-Day Cup, despite their loss in Friday's match against the Lions.

Shaheen Shah Afridi and Co inflicted a 35-run defeat on Muhammad Rizwan's team, breaking their winning streak in the Champions One-Day Cup.

In a major turn of events, the Markhors faced their first defeat against the Lions yesterday by 35 runs.



Batting first, the Lions scored 367/6 within 50 overs.

Thanks to Irfan Khan (100) and Khushdil Shah (73) for giving commendable performances during the match.

Mohammad Rizwan and team were not able to chase the target of, and ended up scoring 332/9 within 50 overs.

Fakhar Zaman eyeing for a century, ended up scoring 82 off 72 balls with eight boundaries and four sixes.

Additionally, Salman Agha from Markhors scored 69 off 39, rest did not even score a half-century.

Lions’ Irfan Ali was regarded as the Player of the Match for scoring a century with 10 boundaries and five sixes.

However, Shaheen Afridi-led side’s victory didn’t turn out to be a favourable situation, as the team stayed at the third spot of the points table with 12 points.

As per the points table, the Stallions are ahead of Panthers with 28 points after winning two out of three matches while the Shadab Khan-led side are at third with 23 points.



Champions One-Day Cup 2024 Points Table



Champions One-Day Cup. - Espncricinfo

Meanwhile, the Stallions surpassed the Panthers after clinching victory against Dolphins in the seventh fixture of the domestic cup on Thursday.

The winning side scored 271/7 in 50 overs while the Dolphins scored 97 all-out within 25 overs.

Maintaining their losing streak, Saud Shakeel and team remain on number five in the points table with zero points.

Additionally, it was a clean-sweep victory for the Stallions.

Thanks to the white-ball captain of Pakistan, Babar Azam for scoring 104 runs off 100 deliveries with seven fours and three sixes.

In regard to this, Babar received the Player of the Match award.

The losing-side, on the other hand, were unable to chase the target, with only Sahibzada Farhan scoring 32 off 36, rest did not even score 30 runs.

Previously on Wednesday, the team were also defeated by the leading team Markhors in the sixth fixture by 92 runs.

The ninth clash of the tournament between the Panthers and Stallions is scheduled for today (Saturday) at 3pm in Faisalabad.