ACC announces schedule of Men’s T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024

Pakistan A won the previous edition of 2023. -PCB

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on Friday unveiled the schedule of the forthcoming ACC Men's T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 which is scheduled to take place in Oman.

The tournament's sixth edition will feature eight teams, including Sri Lanka A, Bangladesh A, Afghanistan A, Hong Kong, Pakistan A, India A, UAE, and Oman.

Previously in 2023, the fifth edition was hosted in Sri Lanka, with Pakistan A ending up victorious after defeating India A in the final showdown.

Alongside, five "A" teams from the Asian Cricket Council, the top three teams from the 2024 ACC Men's Premier Cup will compete in the Emerging Teams Cup.

It is worth noting that the emerging team of the UAE won the 2024 ACC Men's Premier Cup against Oman.

Similarly, Hong Kong had defeated Nepal in the third-place play-off to qualify for the tournament scheduled in Oman.

For the upcoming tournament, the teams have been divided into two groups, with Sri Lanka A, Bangladesh A, Afghanistan A, and Hong Kong added to Group A.

Group B, on the other hand, features India A, Pakistan A, UAE, and Oman.

The most-followed fixture between Pakistan A and India A will take place on October 19.

The top two teams from both groups will qualify for the semi-final.

Moreover, Pakistan A is eyeing a hat trick after conquering the two previous editions, whereas India A, who won the inaugural edition in 2013, have won the competition since then.

Groups

Group A: Sri Lanka A, Bangladesh A, Afghanistan A, and Hong Kong

Group B: India A, Pakistan A, UAE, and Oman





Men's T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 full schedule:

18th OCT - BAN A vs HKC

18th OCT - SL A vs AFG A

19th OCT - UAE vs OMA

19th OCT - IND A vs PAK A

20th OCT - SL A vs HKC

20th OCT - BAN A vs AFG A

21st OCT - PAK A vs OMA

21st OCT - IND A vs UAE

22nd OCT - AFG A vs HKC

22nd OCT - SLA vs BAN A

23rd OCT - PAK A vs UAE

23rd OCT - IND A vs OMA

25th OCT - SEMI-FINAL 1

25th OCT - SEMI-FINAL 2

27th OCT - Final