Champions One-Day Cup: Irfan's ton aid Lions to hammer 368-run target against Markhors

Irfan Khan of the Lions looks on as he smashes the ball during the match against the Markhors in the Champions One-Day Cup 2024 on September 20, 2024 at the Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad, Pakistan. — PCB

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, the Lions posted a total of 367 runs against the Markhors in the eighth match of the Champions One-Day Cup 2024 at the Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad on Friday.



A stellar opening partnership accumulating 110 runs from Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq helped the Lions in setting up the pace as they scored 52 off 64 and 51 off 56, respectively.



However, the duo were removed by Zahid Mehmood as Imam fell in the 19.2 over and Abdullah followed him in the 22nd over.

Still, the Lions remained steady and with the help of Omair Yousuf (30 off 33) and Mohammad Taha (31 off 37), the team continued its momentum.

After Omair's and Taha's dismissal, Irfan Khan and Khushdil Shah came to bat and bamboozled the undefeated of the tournament by cracking shots all over the park.

Together, the pair struck 10 fours and eight sixes, putting up a partnership of 147 runs.

The stand was broken by Mohammad Imran as Khushdil was dismissed after scoring a fiery 73 off 45 deliveries, smashing four boundaries and five sixes individually.

However, a magnificent hundred from Irfan proved to be the most stellar batting display of the Lions' innings as the right-handed batter struck 100 off 56 with the help of 10 fours and five sixes.

It should be noted that the Markhors, led by Mohammad Rizwan, have remained undefeated in the Champions One-Day Cup 2024 as the side has dominated and won all of their three matches in the event.



Playing XI

Lions: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Omair Yousuf, Mohammad Taha, Irfan Khan, Khushdil Shah, Aamer Yamin, Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Mohammad Asghar, Sajjad Ali (wk) and Ahmed Daniyal.

Markhors: Bismillah Khan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Rizwan (captain), Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Abdul Samad, Mohammad Imran, Zahid Mehmood, Shahnawaz Dahani and Mohammad Imran.