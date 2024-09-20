Champions Trophy: Mohsin naqvi meets ICC delegation in Islamabad

ICC delegation discussing preparations of the Champions Trophy with Mohsin Naqvi. -Author

International Cricket Council delegation met the Chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board Mohsin Naqvi to evaluate the preparations for the forthcoming Champions Trophy.

During their visit, the delegation team had a meeting with the Naqvi in Islamabad.

As per the PCB, the meeting involved a comprehensive discussion about the preparations for the 2025 Champions Trophy scheduled in Pakistan.

The ICC delegation reviewed the arrangements in the venues decided for the most-awaited event, including Karachi, Rawalpindi, and Islamabad.

It is worth noting that the delegation was satisfied with security arrangements and protocols arranged for the tournament next year.

Continuing with the discussion, Naqvi reassured the delegation of Pakistan’s commitment to delivering world-class arrangements for the tournament.

In addition, he emphasised that the development of the stadiums will be completed ahead of the schedule, and the participating teams will play in a secure and peaceful environment with facilities meeting their standards.

The Chairman of PCB further highlighted the honour of hosting the mega-event and expressed their dedication in order to have a successful tournament.

“The PCB is dedicated to provide infrastructure that matches the global significance of the event,” he stated.

The ICC delegation included Sarah Edgar, Senior Manager of Events; Aun Muhammad Zaidi, Event Manager and Champions Trophy Event Lead; Wasim Khan, General Manager of Cricket; David Masker, Security Manager’ and Mansoor Manj, Broadcast Consultant.