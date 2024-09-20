Babar Azam breaks Virat Kohli's List-A record

Babar Azam makes century against Dolphins. -PCB

Pakistan’s white-ball captain Babar Azam made a strong comeback scoring a century in the Champions One-Day Cup against Dolphins on Thursday and became the fastest batter to score 30 List-A centuries.

Following this century, Babar succeeded the star cricketer Virat Kohli in the List A record.

Despite facing criticism, the right-handed batter, silenced the critics with a powerful 104-run from just 100 balls after throwing seven shots towards the boundary and three sixes.

During the match, Babar, 29, faced criticism from the former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed from behind the stumps.

After witnessing the crowd chanting Babar’s name because of his performance, the middle order batter said: " No hurry, no hurry. Just tell these guys to keep chanting Babar... Babar. We'll let Babar play for 40 overs and all others will get out. Come on lads.”

However, the 29-year-old didn’t respond to this criticism by his fellow player.

In regard to his stellar performance, the Stallions defeated the Dolphins by 174 runs.

Remember, Babar achieved this milestone in just 180 innings.

Quickest batters to 30 List A hundreds:

180 innings - Babar Azam

199 - Virat Kohli

225 - Hashim Amla

259 - Martin Guptill

262 - Shikhar Dhawan

267 - Sachin Tendulkar

275 - Rohit Sharma