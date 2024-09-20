PAK vs SA: South Africa women beat Pakistan in T20I series decider

South Africa defeated Pakistan in final match of the series. -PCB

South Africa women's team won the series after defeating Pakistan by eight wickets in the third and final of the T20I on Friday at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

The Proteas achieved a thumping win over the hosts, while chasing the target of 154 within 20 overs.

Earlier, South Africa decided to bowl first.

The Green Shirts ended the first innings after scoring 153/5 within 20 overs.

Batting first, Pakistan’s opening batters Muneeba Ali and Gull Feroza kicked off the match.

With the wicket-keeper Muneeba scoring 33 runs off 26 balls with the help of four boundaries.

Gull Feroza, on the other hand, made 18 off 18 after smashing three fours.

The all-rounder Nida Dar came after Gull was caught by Sunne Luus in the 6.3 overs.

However, Nida was dismissed in the 12.2 overs with the score of 12 runs off seven balls by Nonkululeko Mlaba.

Meanwhile, with the spectators expecting Sidra Ameen to score a half-century, was bowled in the 18.2 overs by Chloe Tryon after scoring the most runs for the team; 37 off 40 deliveries.

Moreover, captain of the team Fatima Sana’s (27) wicket brought Aliya Riaz in the 17.4 overs.

In regard to this, the captain was caught by Anneke Bosch while Tumi Sekhukhune was delivering the fifth bowl of the over.

However, the innings came to an end with Aliya Riaz scoring 8 off 8 while Tuba Hassan could only make six runs against five deliveries.

The Proteas, on the contrary, bagged five wickets altogether, with Chloe Tryon, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nonkululeko Mlaba, and Sunne Luus taking one wicket each.

Chasing the target, South Africa’s captain Laura Wolvaardt made 45 runs off 37 balls with two boundaries and two sixes.

Additionally, Tazmin Britts was caught on the fifth ball by Sadia Iqbal.

Proteas’ Anneke Bosch was retired hurt after scoring 46 runs off 37 balls with six boundaries and one six.

Meanwhile, the series between Pakistan and South Africa ended with Aneerie Dercksen making 44 runs off 23 balls after smashing six fours and two sixes while Sune Luus made 14 off 13 balls.

South Africa’s Sune Luus was awarded the Player of the series while Annerie Dercksen was named Player of the match during the post-match presentation.

