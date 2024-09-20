Al Nassr’s CEO sheds light on Cristiano Ronaldo's 'influence' in team

'Cristiano Ronaldo doesn't control Al Nassr,' CEO Guido Fienga said in a bold statement. -AFP

The Al Nassr CEO Guido Fienga made a statement saying that the Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo does not “control” the club.

As quoted by ESPN he said, "Cristiano Ronaldo is our captain and he is the strongest player in the world not just technically but how he behaves."

In December 2022, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner joined Al Nassr after ending up his contract with the Manchester United.

The No.1 player elevated the club’s standings after clinching the Arab Club Champions Club title.

Continuing with his conversation, Al Nassr’s CEO said that the player who smashed 900th goal of his career recently has helped the club in achieving all our aims.

"Cristiano Ronaldo doesn't control the club but obviously, being the No. 1 in the world, he gives the direction of where we have to go and which are the targets we have to reach. He is a winner and we ask him to teach us how to win,” he said.

Guido further stated: We want to win with him this year and reach the best target that we can. Cristiano is part of the team and we are very happy to have him in our team.”

Fienga said the club did a good job in the transfer market and will continue to work in the same direction.

"This summer don't forget we invested almost $100 million in new players. I believe we did a good job in order to reinforce the club with some good players that we needed ... we need to work and give stability to the club to work and to produce the value and not destroy the value every six months."

It is worth noting that the 39-year-old has been diagnosed with a viral infection and did not play the Al Nassr’s Asian Championships League opener against Al Shorta.