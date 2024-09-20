PAK vs SA: Pakistan women post 154-run target for South Africa in series decider

Pakistan scored 153 runs in the first innings. -PCB

South Africa’s Women team decided to bowl first in the third and final T20 International match against Pakistan on Friday at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

The Green Shirts ended the first innings after scoring 153/5 within 20 overs.

Batting first, Pakistan’s opening batters Muneeba Ali and Gull Feroza kicked off the match.

With the wicket-keeper Muneeba scoring 33 runs off 26 balls with the help of four boundaries.

Gull Feroza, on the other hand, made 18 off 18 after smashing three fours.

The all-rounder Nida Dar came after Gull was caught by Sunne Luus in the 6.3 overs.

However, Nida was dismissed in the 12.2 overs with the score of 12 runs off seven balls by Nonkululeko Mlaba.

Meanwhile, with the spectators expecting Sidra Ameen to score a half-century, was bowled in the 18.2 overs by Chloe Tryon after scoring the most runs for the team; 37 off 40 deliveries.

Moreover, captain of the team Fatima Sana’s (27) wicket brought Aliya Riaz in the 17.4 overs.

In regard to this, the captain was caught by Anneke Bosch while Tumi Sekhukhune was delivering the fifth bowl of the over.

However, the innings came to an end with Aliya Riaz scoring 8 off 8 while Tuba Hassan could only make six runs against five deliveries.

The Proteas, on the contrary, bagged five wickets altogether, with Chloe Tryon, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nonkululeko Mlaba, and Sunne Luus taking one wicket each.

The Proteas have a chance to end up victorious against Pakistan in the T20I series with 2-1.