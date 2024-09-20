ENG vs AUS: Travis Head’s century powers Australia to dominant seven wicket victory over England

Travis Head celebrating his victory by placing his helmet on top of his bat handle and raised both to the sky. -AFP

Travis Head’s century led the world champions Australia to a seven-wicket victory over England in the first One-Day International at Trent Bridge on Thursday.

Australia achieved a thumping win over the hosts while chasing the target of 315 within 50 overs.

The winning-side finished on 317/3 with six overs to spare.

Meanwhile, Head scored 154 off 129 after smashing 20 shots towards the boundary and five sixes.

"It was difficult at the start," Head said. "Jof's way too good for me, so I've experienced it a few times. I even thought in the T20s, the couple of overs I faced him in Southampton, he's an exceptionally good bowler. You've got to take the good with the bad… there wasn't much in those first couple of overs, so I just tried to back my technique and tried to stay out there."

Batting first England, made 315 all out within 49.4 overs.

Ben Duckett aiming for a century on his home ground departed for 95 when caught and bowled by part-time leg-spinner Labuschagne, who also showed England’s captain Harry Brook the way to pavilion after scoring 39 off 31 deliveries.

Continuing with the first innings, Will Jacks made 62 off 56 with five fours and two sixes.

Moreover, rest of the players were not even able to score a century for their team.

The Baggy Greens didn’t fail to impress while bowling, with Ben Dwarshuis and Matthew Short bagging one wicket each, and Travis Head dismissing one player while Adam Zampa and Marnus Labuschagne took 3 wickets each.

Alongside Head, Marnus Labuschagne made 77 off 61 balls with seven fours and two sixes.

Steven Smith and Cameron Green, on the other hand, scored 32 runs each and the captain contributed only 10 runs to the total.

England’s Matthew Potts, Jacob Bethell, and Liam Livingstone bagged one wicket each.

Moreover, in regard to the performance, Australia captain Mitchell Marsh hailed an "exceptional" team performance by saying: "The way we were able to pull it back (in the field) was great.

"I think the calmness in the group has been great. There's illness flying around, it builds resilience in the team."

The second ODI between England and Australia is scheduled on Saturday at 3pm (PST).