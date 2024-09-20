PCB calls top cricketers for ‘connection camp’ ahead of Champions Cup playoffs

Gary Kirsten (R) will be in attendance alongside star cricketers in the connection camp. -AFP

The Pakistan Cricket Board has arranged a one-day connection camp for the top-cricketers in Lahore on September 23.

Following the conclusion of the final pool match of the Champions One-Day Cup on September 22. The Playoffs will kick off on September 24, allowing the players to rest for a day in between.

Star players, including Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Shan Masood, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Saim Ayub have been invited to participate in the camp.

In the camp, Pakistan’s white-ball head coach, Gary Kirsten will be in attendance, alongside red-ball coach Jason Gillespie, who will arrive in Lahore on September 22.

Meanwhile, the camp aims to foster discussions regarding the future of Pakistan cricket and prepare the players for the forthcoming challenging tournament, especially, the mega event of Champions Trophy.

Previously on Wednesday, Kirsten held an important meeting with the head coaches and mentors of the ongoing Champions One-Day Cup.

The white-ball head coach stressed the need for the same brand of cricket to be adopted in domestic cricket as is required for success at the international level.

Continuing with the discussion, Kirsten encouraged mentors and head coaches to use their experience to improve the players’ performance.

"Individuals can win matches, but series and titles are won through teamwork," Kirsten said. He added that Pakistan has a wealth of talented cricketers who only need minor adjustments, skills, and fine-tuning.

Sources added that Kirsten is also preparing a list of potential players who would be tried in the future.

Pakistan's white-ball cricket schedule will be busy from November 2024 to April 2025, during which the team will play at least 18 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and nine Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is).