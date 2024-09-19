IND vs BAN: Centurion Ashwin lifts India to 339-6 against Bangladesh

Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates century at his home ground. - AFP

A counter-attacking century from Ravichandran Ashwin propelled India to 339-6 on the opening day of the first Test after Bangladesh fast bowler Hasan Mahmud unsettled the hosts with four wickets on Thursday.

India found themselves struggling at 34-3 within the first hour of play in Chennai, and later at 144-6 during the second session, before Ashwin, unbeaten on 102, and Ravindra Jadeja, on 86, forged an unbroken partnership of 195 runs.

Hasan had justified captain Najmul Hossain Shanto's decision to bowl first under overcast skies, making an early impact with three wickets and adding another after lunch.

The visitors, fresh from a 2-0 sweep in Pakistan, are seeking their first-ever Test victory against India.

Chennai-born Ashwin and the left-handed Jadeja — India's key spin duo — defied the Bangladesh bowling attack to the delight of the home crowd.

Ashwin, 38, reached his sixth Test century in 108 balls, hitting 12 boundaries. He removed his helmet and raised his arms to soak in the applause from the fans.

Hasan tore through India’s top order, including dismissing captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli — both scoring just six runs — leaving the hosts at 34-3 inside the first hour.

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, who scored 56, built a 62-run partnership with fellow left-hander Rishabh Pant, injecting some momentum into the Indian innings.

Hasan broke the stand in the third over after lunch when wicketkeeper-batsman Pant, playing his first Test since a serious car accident in 2022, was caught behind off a loose shot. He scored 39, including six boundaries.

Jaiswal fell to Bangladesh's rising pace star Nahid Rana, while spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz dismissed KL Rahul for 16.

Hasan’s opening spell of 3-14 immediately put India on the back foot, starting with Rohit caught at second slip.

Shubman Gill faced just eight deliveries before being caught behind for a duck, attempting a flick down the leg side.

Kohli entered to loud cheers, but the crowd soon fell silent as the former captain edged a length delivery from Hasan outside the off-stump to wicketkeeper Litton Das.

It was a disappointing return for Kohli, who had missed India’s 4-1 home series victory over England in March due to the birth of his second child.

India are aiming to extend their lead at the top of the World Test Championship standings as they begin a new Test season with 10 matches.

The second and final Test begins on 27th September in Kanpur.