Fakhar Zaman signs with Desert Vipers for UAE's ILT20 2025

Fakhar Zaman will play for the first time in ILT20. - ICC

Pakistan's star cricketer Fakhar Zaman has secured a contract with the UAE’s International League T20 (ILT20), joining the Desert Vipers for the upcoming third edition of the tournament.

Fakhar, known for his explosive batting, will be a key addition to the Vipers' lineup as they aim for success in the prestigious T20 league.

In addition to Fakhar Zaman, Pakistan's wicketkeeper-batter Azam Khan and fast bowler Mohammad Amir have retained their spots in the Desert Vipers squad for the new season.

Both players were instrumental for the team in previous editions, and their inclusion strengthens the squad's depth as they look to challenge for the title.

The third edition of the ILT20 is scheduled to take place from 11th January to 9th February, and it promises to be an exciting event featuring top players from around the world.

However, fast bowler Shaheen Afridi, another prominent name from Pakistan, will not be participating in this year’s ILT20 due to international commitments.

Last season, Shaheen represented the Desert Vipers, and the team was eager to sign him again, but his packed international schedule has made it difficult for him to take part in the competition.

Meanwhile, Lockie Ferguson, Shai Hope, Romario Shepherd, Jason Roy and Ibrahim Zadran are the T20 stars in line to make their debuts in the ILT20.

England allrounders Gus Atkinson and Tom Curran will also return to the competition.

New Signings and Retentions

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders

New signings: Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar, Gudakesh Motie, Hassan Khan, Roston Chase and Terrance Hinds

Retentions: Aditya Shetty, Ali Khan, Alishan Sharafu, Andre Russell, Andries Ghous, Charith Asalanka, David Willey, Joe Clarke, Laurie Evans, Michael Pepper and Sunil Narine

Desert Vipers

New signings: Dan Lawrence, David Payne, Fakhar Zaman, Lockie Ferguson and Max Holden

Retentions: Adam Hose, Alex Hales, Ali Naseer, Azam Khan, Bas de Leede, Luke Wood, Michael Jones, Mohammad Amir, Nathan Sowter, Sherfane Rutherford, Tanish Suri and Wanindu Hasaranga

Dubai Capitals

New signings: Adam Rossington, Brandon McMullen, Garuka Sanketh, Gulbadin Naib, Jeffrey Vandersay, Joe Burns, Joe Weatherley, Najibullah Zadran, Obed McCoy, Scott Kuggeleijn, Sharafuddin Ashraf and Shai Hope

Retentions: Dasun Shanaka, David Warner, Dushmantha Chameera, Haider Ali, Raja Akif, Rovman Powell, Sam Billings, Sikandar Raza, Zahir Khan, Jake Fraser-McGurk and Oliver Stone

Gulf Giants

New signings: Adam Lyth, Dominic Drakes, Daniel Worrall, Ibrahim Zadran, Mark Adair, Tom Curran, Tymal Mills and Wahidullah Zadran

Retentions: Aayan Afzal Khan, Blessing Muzarabani, Chris Jordan, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gerhard Erasmus, Jamie Overton, James Vince, Jamie Smith, Jordan Cox, Mohammad Zuhaib Zubair, Rehan Ahmed, and Shimron Hetmyer

MI Emirates

New signings: Romario Shepherd, Tom Banton, Fareed Ahmad, Thomas Jack Draca, Ben Charlesworth

Retentions: Akeal Hosein, Andre Fletcher, Daniel Mousley, Dwayne Bravo, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Jordan Thompson, Kieron Pollard, Kusal Perera, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Muhammad Waseem, Nicholas Pooran, Nosthush Kenjige, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth and Waqar Salamkheil

Sharjah Warriorz

New signings: Adam Milne, Adil Rashid, Ashton Agar, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Daniel Sams, Gus Atkinson, Harmeet Singh, Jason Roy, Karim Janat, Keemo Paul, Matthew Wade, Virandeep Singh and Tim Seifert

Retentions: Dilshan Madushanka, Johnson Charles, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Jawadullah, Kusal Mendis, Luke Wells, Peter Hatzoglou and Tom Kohler-Cadmore