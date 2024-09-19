Home
Latest
Cricket
▼
International
Leagues
Domestic
Football
▼
Leagues
International
Hockey
Off Beat
▼
WWE
Social Buzz
Gossip
Digital
Other Sports
▼
Tennis
Mountaineering
Motorsport
MMA
Basketball
Esports
Golf
Videos
Athletics
Squash
Boxing
Baseball
Olympics
☰
Digital
Why is not Haseebullah Khan playing in Champions Cup?
Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter is part of Markhors in five-team competition
By Web Desk
September 19, 2024
Comments
Submit
LATEST NEWS
Champions One-Day Cup: Saim Ayub's no-look shot transitions from strength to weakness
IND vs BAN: Virat Kohli's heartfelt gesture towards fan during practice in Chennai
When will players like Kamran Ghulam, Abdul Samad get chances in international cricket?
Is Kamran Akmal forgetting system in his brother's support?
More From Digital
AFG vs NZ: BCCI provided 'fourth-class' stadium to Afghanistan for hosting New Zealand
When will this Pakistan's captaincy saga end?
Will cricketers from other countries come to play in PSL?
Bangladesh completely expose Pakistan cricket
Do Ahmed Shehzad, Umar Akmal have any future in Pakistan cricket?
Only five Balochistan cricketers to participate in Champions Cup
Comments