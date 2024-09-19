Mir Hamza says red-ball experience helps bowlers adapt to white-ball cricket

Hamza is satisfied with his bowling form. - PCB

KARACHI: Pakistan Test cricketer and Dolphins' fast bowler Mir Hamza believes that bowlers with red-ball experience can easily adapt to white-ball cricket due to the knowledge gained from different conditions in longer formats.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Geo News, Hamza shared his thoughts on his recent performances, the challenges his team facing, and his future aspirations.

Hamza expressed satisfaction with his recent form, noting that he’s been bowling well and taking wickets. However, he admitted disappointment that despite his individual success, his team has struggled to secure victories.

"I enjoy my performance most when it benefits the team," said Hamza. "I'll be focusing on helping the team win the remaining matches."

When asked about the difficulties teams have been facing in the second innings of the Champions Cup, the fast bowler said that he couldn't understand it.

“I don’t quite understand why there’s been trouble batting in the second innings. It’s not playing out as usual conditions would suggest. Perhaps the hot weather is affecting performance,” he remarked.

On a personal level, Hamza is pleased with his form in red-ball cricket. “Performing at the top level gives me peace of mind,” he said. He emphasized the significance of the Champions Cup, acknowledging that all eyes are on the tournament and expressing his desire to win the player of the match award in at least one of the four games.

Hamza further expressed his ambition to represent Pakistan in white-ball cricket as well, building on his success in the longer format.

“A bowler with red-ball experience knows how to adapt to different situations and execute the right delivery at the right time,” he explained.

He added that experience gained from red-ball cricket, where bowlers have to deal with new and old balls in varying conditions strengthens their mental game and prepares them for all formats.

Hamza added that he isn’t focusing on individual achievements or securing a place in the white-ball squad.

“I never play with the mindset of topping the charts or securing a spot. My goal is always to contribute to my team’s success. In the Champions Cup, I hope to at least win the man-of-the-match award in one of the games.”