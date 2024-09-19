David Warner stars in unexpected film shoot in Melbourne

David Warner during a likely film shoot. - Media Mode

Australian cricket legend David Warner is making waves in showbiz, spotted in Melbourne on Tuesday during a film shoot along the Yarra River.

The 37-year-old was seen sporting a stylish white shirt and stepping out of a sleek red helicopter for the mysterious shoot.

In true Kojak fashion (the detective from the iconic 1970s TV drama), Warner strolled around in white trousers, casually sucking on a large lollipop on the crisp Melbourne day.

He was also spotted acting out a confrontation with some machine gun-wielding ‘heavies’ on the wharf. In a scene straight out of a Bond film, he had them diving for cover as he brandished a golden gun.

David Warner during an act. - Media Mode

Although the exact nature of the shoot remains unclear, the presence of a subcontinental film crew may offer a clue.

Warner is no stranger to Bollywood cameos, having recently appeared in a viral, big-budget ad alongside India’s top film director for a fintech company.

David Warner coming out of a helicopter. - Media Mode

Remember, Warner announced his retirement from international cricket after Australia’s exit from the T20 World Cup in June this year.

It was a long goodbye for Warner, who played his final Test match for Australia in January and has also called time on his One Day International career.

However, Warner continues to play in domestic competitions and has recently recommitted to the Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League.