Sri Lanka coach banned by Cricket Australia for 'inappropriate behaviour'

Former Sri Lankan cricketer Dulip Samaraweera was banned by Cricket Australia for 20 years from holding any position due to "inappropriate behaviour" with a female cricketer.

The CA integrity unit began investigations after Samaraweera was accused of inappropriate behaviour while being employed by Cricket Victoria.

It was alleged that he behaved in a "coercive and controlling manner" towards a female cricketer for an extended period.

Samaraweera, who breached the CA code of conduct, will not be able to hold any position in CA or state cricket.

Nick Cummins, Cricket Victoria's CEO, labelled the former cricketer's behaviour "utterly reprehensible and a betrayal of everything we stand for at Cricket Victoria."

“The victim in this case has demonstrated incredible strength of character and courage in speaking up,” he said.

Cummins said that the victim will continue to receive their support, stressing that the safety and well-being of everyone at CV is paramount.

"We will not tolerate any behaviour which compromises that position, or our people, and will always support our culture of speaking up," he added.

Samaraweera had played seven Tests for the national side. He was appointed as the CA Women's coach this year, however, he resigned after he wanted to hire his brother as the side’s batting coach.