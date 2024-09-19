PAK vs ENG: Ben Stokes to undergo scan for hamstring injury ahead of first Test

Stokes has been included in the 17-member squad despite being injured. - AFP

LAHORE: England's captain Ben Stokes will undergo a scan next week for his hamstring injury ahead of their Test tour to Pakistan.

The 33-year-old suffered an injury earlier in August and missed the three-match series against Sri Lanka.

Despite his injury, Stokes continued his training and recently participated in a long net at Durham’s Chester-le-Street and has been playing in the Celebrity Pro-Am at the PGA Championship golf at Wentworth.

The purpose of the scan is to access the all-rounder's recovery for the first Test — which is set to begin on October 7.

Stokes has been included in the 17-member squad despite being injured. The England men's team will leave for Pakistan on October 1.

However, Ollie Pope would deputise as captian in case Stokes is ruled out of the first Test.

On the other hand, uncertainty surrounds the venues in Pakistan as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has not yet announced the schedule for the series.

Karachi has been excluded as a venue for the first Test due to the construction work at the National Stadium and the cricket body is mulling to conduct the first two Tests in Multan.

There are plans to hold two Tests in Multan due to its favourable conditions. However, another plan includes holding first and third Test in Rawalpindi.

The schedule for the Pakistan-England series is expected to be announced in a couple days.

England Men's Test Squad:

Ben Stokes, Rehan Ahmed, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Durham; Jordan Cox, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Josh Hull, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes