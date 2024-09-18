Ivan Juric replaces Daniele De Rossi as new coach of Roma following winless start

Daniele De Rossi has been fired after facing defeat against Bayer Leverkusen. -Reuters

Italy’s football team, Roma have appointed Ivan Juric as the new coach after firing the previous trainer Daniele De Rossi on Wednesday.

The decision was taken following a winless run in their first four Serie A matches of the season.

Former Torino manager Juric has signed a contract which is valid until June next year.

As per the Italian media, if Roma qualifies for the Champions League this season, the deal with the new coach is expected to extend.

Roma’s third coach withdrew at the end of last season after giving his three years at Torino.

Juric started his coaching career in 2011, as an assistant to Gian Piero Gasperini at Inter Milan and Palermo. He later had a three-year stint as head coach at Genoa and Hellas Verona.

De Rossi, who spent nearly two decades at Roma as a player, took over as head coach in January after Jose Mourinho was fired .

De Rossi, 41, led Roma to a sixth-place finish in Serie A and the semi-finals of the Europa League, before signing a contract extension until 2027.

Roma, under De Rossi, bolstered their attack with the signings of Artem Dovbyk, Matias Soule and others in the summer transfer window.

However, they scored only two goals as they slumped to a loss and three draws at the start of their 2024-25 league campaign, with De Rossi ruing the team's inability to create chances.

"Daniele De Rossi has been relieved of his duties as head coach of the first team," Roma said in a statement.

"The club's decision is made in the best interests of the team, to get back on the desired path as soon as possible at a time when the season is still in its early stages."

Roma, who conceded a late equaliser to draw 1-1 at Genoa at the weekend, host leaders Udinese on Sunday.