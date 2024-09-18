Asif Ali eyes national team comeback with strong performance at Champions Cup

Asif Ali in an interview with the Geo News. -Autthor

FAISALABAD: Pakistan’s power-hitting cricketer Asif Ali is aiming for his national team comeback, with a strong performance in the ongoing Champions Cup.

In an exclusive interview with Geo News, Ali expressed his determination to make the most of the opportunity at the local tournament, stating that he is fully prepared to deliver and push for his return to the national team.

Ali, known for his aggressive batting, said he is most comfortable batting at No 4 He highlighted that he excelled in that position prior to his international debut in 2018, but adapting to No 6 in the national team required a major adjustment.

"The transition from No 4 to No 6 is not easy," Ali remarked. "Training specifically for your position is key in international cricket. When you are used to playing higher up the order domestically, the shift to a lower spot at the international level can be challenging," he added.

He further pointed out that the Champions Cup is providing players with roles that could mirror their potential responsibilities in the national team.

Reflecting on his recent half-century against the Markhors in the Champions Cup, Asif said the competition for spots in the Pakistan squad is intense. Although pleased with his performance, he admitted that securing a victory would have been more rewarding. "The pitch tends to favour bowlers in the later stages of the game, which made batting difficult," he noted.

"There was moisture early on, and that's why Dolphins' management opted to field first. If they had asked me, I would have advised them not to fall for this and opt to bat first," he said.