PAK vs SA: Pakistan bounce back in second T20I to level series

Pakistan celebrating their victory against South Africa. -PCB

Pakistan made a strong comeback defeating South Africa by 13 runs in the second women's T20I held at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

The Proteas achieved a thumping win over the hosts, with Pakistan giving the target of 182.

South Africa won the toss and elected to field first.

Fatima Sana-led side ended up scoring 181/4, with wicket-keeper Muneeba Ali scoring most runs for the team, making 45 off 24 balls after smashing six boundaries and two sixes.

While the first innings came to an end with captain Fatima Sana and Aliya Riaz giving their best.

Fatima scored 37 off 23 after giving three shots towards the boundary and two sixes, while Aliya made 17 off 7 balls with two fours and a single six.

Proteas' Tumi Sekhukhune solely bagged two wickets while Suné Luus dismissed Sidra Ameen after she scored 28 off 25 balls with three boundaries and one six.

Additionally, the fourth wicket of Nida Dar was taken by Annerie Dercksen after Dar contributed 29 runs off 21 balls to the total.

Meanwhile, the second innings kicked off with the Proteas captain Laura, making 36 runs off 25 balls with five boundaries and a single six.

Continuing with the innings, the players, including Tazmin Brits, made 9 off 10, Nadine de Klerk added 12 runs off 16 balls to the total, and Anneke Bosch scored 24 off 24 deliveries.

Pakistan’s Sadia Iqbal dismissed Tazmin Brits after Sidra Ameen caught the catch in 2.1 over.

Bagging another wicket, Sadia showed Anneke Bosch way to the pavilion after Diana Baig caught the catch in 11.4 over.

Nashra Sandhu, on the other hand, bagged two wickets in the innings.

Meanwhile, in the third over of the South Africa innings, the Green Shirts captain Fatima Sana was hit on her face while fielding.

In this regard, Tasmia Rubab acted as a replacement of the captain.

After Proteas’ mediocre performance the game came to an end with Sune Luus making 53 off 29 balls while Chloe Tyron scoring 30 runs off 16 deliveries.

South Africa could only chase 168/4 within 20 overs.

Pakistan and South Africa will be playing there third match of the T20 International on Friday at the Multan Cricket Stadium.