Asjad Iqbal faces defeat in Snooker World Cup semi-final

Cyprus’ Michael Georgiou qualified for the final of the Snooker World Cup after ending up victorious over Pakistan’s Asjad Iqbal in a closely contested semi-final.

Making a strong comeback, Asjad took a 4-3 lead after being down 2-0.

Despite being close to victory with a 65-point advantage, Asjad faced a surprising defeat in the eighth frame.

Continuing with the ninth and deciding frame, Georgiou dominated and did not allow his opponent to recover.

Georgiou secured his spot in the final showdown, while Asjad’s dream was shattered into pieces as his promising journey in the tournament came to an end.

Previously, Asjad qualified for the semi-finals of the Snooker World Cup after a thrilling 4-3 victory over China’s Gao Yang in the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, fellow Pakistani cueist Awais Munir was knocked out in the quarter-finals after a 4-2 defeat to Iran’s Ali Ghareghazloo, ending his campaign in the tournament.

Both Pakistani players performed impressively to reach the quarter-finals.

Awais Munir triumphed 4-2 against Hong Kong’s Chau Ho Man.

In the pre-quarter finals, Asjad secured a 4-1 win over Hong Kong’s Cheung Yu Kei, while Awais triumphed 4-2 against Hong Kong’s Chau Ho Man.