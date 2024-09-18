Portugal to launch €7 coin in tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo’s achievements

Portugal honour CR7 with special Euro 7 coin. -AFP/Instagram/cr7ir

Cristiano Ronaldo’s home country Portugal is set to launch a new “7” Euro coin to honour the greatest sportsperson of the nation.

Throughout his career, the CR7 has achieved success for club and country. The 39-year-old has smashed 130 goals for his national team along with numerous accolades, including leading Portugal to a historic victory in Euro 2016 and lifting the UEFA Nations League trophy with A Selecao in 2019.

Recently, the four-time European Golden Shoe winner’s star power got his hands on another historic milestone after smashing his 900th goal through a “super kick” during a UEFA Nations League fixture against Scotland.

As per reports, the coin will feature an image of the five-time Ballon d’Or award winner and “CR7” embossed on it.

It is worth noting that the coin will be acceptable as a currency across the nation.

Reflecting on his shirt number seven, the coin is named Euro “7”.

Meanwhile, the most-followed celebrity, making his mark on social media platforms has made history by becoming the first person to have one billion followers across all various platforms.

Flashing back to his career, he started at Sporting Lisbon before entering Manchester United.

Additionally, he then shifted to Real Madrid, where he established his dominance in world football. After a run with Juventus and a brief second coming at Old Trafford, the Portuguese football legend now contributes his skill to Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr.