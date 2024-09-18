Champions Trophy 2025: ICC delegation reviews arrangements at Karachi's National Stadium

ICC delegation is on a four-day stay in Pakistan. - Author

KARACHI: An International Cricket Council (ICC) delegation visited the National Stadium in Karachi to assess the ongoing preparations for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, set to be held in Pakistan next February.

The five-member delegation, which included key officials from the ICC, is conducting a comprehensive review of facilities across several venues to ensure Pakistan’s readiness for the prestigious tournament.

The delegation comprised Security Manager David Masker, Event Manager Sarah Edgar, General Manager Cricket Wasim Khan, Event Manager Aun Zaidi, and Broadcast Consultant Mansoor Manj.

During their visit to the National Stadium, they inspected the construction work in progress and captured photos and videos for further analysis.

Director of International Cricket Usman Wahla and Senior General Manager of the National Stadium Arshad Khan provided a detailed briefing on the construction efforts aimed at upgrading the venue for the global event.



In addition to Karachi, the ICC team will visit other key venues in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and Lahore during their four-day stay in Pakistan. These inspections will ensure that all facilities are in top condition for hosting the Champions Trophy. The delegation’s visit follows a previous inspection conducted by a three-member ICC team in April of this year.

The ICC delegation is scheduled to depart for Dubai on September 21, with Pakistan continuing its final preparations to host their first multi-team event since 2008.

Remember last week, ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice confirmed that there are currently no plans to relocate the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 from Pakistan.

Geoff emphasised the ICC’s confidence in Pakistan’s capacity to host the Champions Trophy and reiterated the organisation's commitment to advancing global cricket development and international engagement.