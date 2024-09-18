SL vs NZ: Kamindu Mendis equals Saud Shakeel's record

Kamindu Mendis (R) and Saud Shakeel (L). - AFP

Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis has etched his name into the record books by equalling a world Test record, becoming only the second batter to score 50+ runs in each of his first seven Test matches.

Pakistan's Saud Shakeel is the only other batter to achieve this remarkable feat.

Mendis brought up his eighth 50-plus score in Tests during the first day of the opening Test against New Zealand in Galle. This milestone also sees him surpass cricket legends Sunil Gavaskar (India), Saeed Ahmed (Pakistan), and Basil Butcher (West Indies), all of whom scored a fifty in each of their first six Test matches.

Kamindu’s achievement follows a standout series in England, where he registered scores of 2, 113, 74, 4, and 64. He made his Test debut in 2022 against Australia in Galle, where he scored 61 in Sri Lanka’s innings victory.

However, he did not feature in the Test side for almost two years after that. Upon his return against Bangladesh earlier this year, he showcased his form with scores of 102 and 164 in the Sylhet Test, followed by an unbeaten 92 in Chattogram.

In the ongoing Test in Galle, Kamindu reached his fifty off 73 deliveries. He also put on a 72-run partnership for the fifth wicket with Angelo Mathews, who returned to bat after retiring hurt following a blow to his hand.

Sri Lanka are eyeing a big total while Mendis is looking to score his fourth Test century.