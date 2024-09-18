Snooker World Cup: Asjad Iqbal advances to semi-finals

Asjad Iqbal will face Cyprus' Michael Georgiou in semi-final. - File

Pakistan’s Asjad Iqbal has advanced to the semi-finals of the Snooker World Cup after a thrilling 4-3 victory over China’s Gao Yang in the quarter-finals.

The match saw a series of tight frames, with Asjad's winning scores being 0-76, 64-25, 135-0, 34-81, 64-65, 69-50, and 50-69.

In the upcoming semi-finals, Asjad Iqbal will face Cyprus' Michael Georgiou, a formidable opponent.

Meanwhile, fellow Pakistani cueist Awais Munir was knocked out in the quarter-finals after a 4-2 defeat to Iran’s Ali Ghareghazloo, ending his campaign in the tournament.

Both Pakistani players performed impressively to reach the quarter-finals.

In the pre-quarter finals, Asjad secured a 4-1 win over Hong Kong’s Cheung Yu Kei, while Awais triumphed 4-2 against Hong Kong’s Chau Ho Man.