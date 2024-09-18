WATCH: Gautam Gambhir's answer to Virat Kohli's question regarding on-field clashes

Gautam Gambhir (L) and Virat Kohli (R) during a conversation. - BCCI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) caused a sensation online on Wednesday by teasing a blockbuster sit-down interview between former India captain Virat Kohli and current team head coach Gautam Gambhir, ahead of the two-match Test series against Bangladesh in Chennai, starting on Thursday.

Kohli’s relationship with Gambhir is well-known in the world of cricket, as they’ve had several on-field clashes, most recently in the IPL 2023. This had raised concerns among fans and experts alike when Gambhir was appointed as Rahul Dravid’s successor.

However, the two appear to have moved beyond their past differences, as demonstrated by BCCI’s viral social media post, which garnered over 15,000 views within just 30 minutes of being uploaded.

In the 100-second clip, the pair are shown a video of their match-winning 83-run partnership for the third wicket in the 2011 World Cup final. Gambhir then reminisces about Kohli’s legendary 2014/15 series in Australia, comparing it to his own 137-run innings in Napier against New Zealand in 2009.

Kohli, however, ended the teaser to the blockbuster interview saying that the two are all set to put an “end to all the masala” pertaining to their relationship.

“Here were are. We have come a long way and putting an end to all the masala," Kohli said.

Gambhir, who burst into laughter, added:" That's a good start to the conversation."

WATCH HERE:

Although the major concern around Gambhir's appointment pertained to his old feuds with Kohli, who remains an active member of the Indian set-up across formats, the former India cricketer, in his first press conference as the new head coach of the Indian team in July, clarified that their equation is "between two mature individuals" and not for public consumption.



"On the field, everyone has got the right to fight for their own team, for their own jersey, and want to come back in a winning dressing room. But, at the moment, I think you are representing India and representing 140 crore Indians and I am sure we are going to be on the same page and try and make India proud.

"I share a very good relationship off the field and we will continue to do that. But yes, to make it more public what kind of a relationship [we have] I think it is between two individuals."