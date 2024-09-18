AFG vs SA: Big blow for South Africa ahead of ODI series opener against Afghanistan

Temba Bavuma (L) and Hashmatullah Shahidi (R) with the trophy. - ACB

South Africa will be without Temba Bavuma for the first ODI against Afghanistan in Sharjah on Wednesday.

The Proteas skipper has been ruled out of the game with an illness with Aiden Markram set to lead the side in his absence.

This ODI series is the first meeting between Afghanistan and South Africa outside of ICC tournaments. The last time these two teams met was in the semi-finals of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024.

AFG vs SA ODI Series Schedule

1st ODI - September 18

2nd ODI - September 20

3rd ODI - September 22

Afghanistan Squad

Abdul Malik, Darwish Rasooli, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Rahmat Shah, Riaz Hassan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Allah Ghazanfar, Bilal Sami, Fareed Ahmed, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Nangeyalia Kharote, Naveed Zadran, and Rashid Khan.

South Africa Squad

Jason Smith, Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma (c), Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, Andile Phehlukwayo, Andile Simelane, Wiaan Mulder, Kyle Verreynne, Tristan Stubbs, Bjorn Fortuin, Lizaad Williams, Lungi Ngidi, Nandre Burger, Nqaba Peter, and Ottniel Baartman.

Following the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan, South Africa will engage in a comprehensive white-ball series against Ireland. Several senior players, including Aiden Markram, will be absent from this series as well, with van der Dussen set to join the squad in Markram's stead.

