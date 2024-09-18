ENG vs AUS: Australia's Zampa accepts Ashes chances remote as 100th ODI looms

Zampa has yet to make his Test debut for Australia. - AFP

LONDON: Australia's Adam Zampa insists he has come to terms with the idea he will never play in an Ashes Test as he prepares for his 100th one-day international appearance.

The leg-spinner has been a central pillar of Australia's white-ball teams and starred as they won last year's 50-over World Cup with a six-wicket triumph over tournament hosts India in a lopsided Ahmedabad final.

He is now set for another landmark moment in his ODI career, with Zampa poised to win his 100th cap in the first of a five-game series against England at Nottingham's Trent Bridge on Thursday.

Despite his white-ball success, the 32-year-old Zampa has yet to make his Test debut and now appears resigned to never featuring against arch-rivals England in the Ashes.

Nathan Lyon has been the team's first-choice spinner in red-ball cricket for over a decade and the likes of Todd Murphy and Mitchell Swepson appear next in line.

"Realistically, I'm probably not going to play in an Ashes in my career," Zampa told reporters at Trent Bridge on Tuesday. "I'm OK with that.

"We have lots of Test cricket and there's still a bit of drive to play that but, in terms of playing in England or playing in Australia against England, I don't think it's a possibility (for me).

"I think rivalry in any sport gives depth to the games, you can see that with the Ashes. It's a little bit different to this series in particular, but rivalry is important and the one against England is always great."

Zampa stressed he was happy with what he had achieved in his career thus far, saying: "When you look back as a young guy, playing for your country for the first time, it's not something you really think about...I never thought I'd play this much for Australia.

"So yeah, it's great to be playing that 100th ODI. I have my family here (in England) -- my wife, my son, my parents -- it's going to be a nice occasion."

Australia will defend their 50-over crown in southern Africa in 2027, but Zampa refused to put a time frame on his international career.

"While I'm enjoying playing for Australia, I feel like I'm bowling good enough and want to improve," he said. "I'll just continue to roll through.

"I really love playing for this group, under this coaching staff. While I'm enjoying it, there's no reason to think about an end date."