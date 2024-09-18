Kirsten stresses need of same approach in Pakistan's domestic, international cricket

Kirsten discussed future plans with mentors and coaches to develop Pakistan cricket further. - ICC

FAISALABAD: Pakistan’s white-ball head coach Gary Kirsten held an important meeting with the mentors and head coaches of the Champions One-Day Cup teams in Faisalabad, Geo News reported on Wednesday.

As per sources, various matters regarding Pakistan cricket were discussed in detail during the meeting.

Kirsten stressed the need for the same brand of cricket to be adopted in domestic cricket as is required for success at the international level.

High-performance coach David Reid and Director of High Performance and the Champions Cup, Nadeem Khan, were also present at the meeting.

Kirsten emphasised the importance of collaboration, information sharing, and learning from one another’s experiences.

During the meeting, the white-ball head coach encouraged mentors and head coaches to use their experience to improve the players' performances.

"Individuals can win matches, but series and titles are won through teamwork," Kirsten said. He added that Pakistan has a wealth of talented cricketers who only need minor adjustments, skills, and fine-tuning.

Kirsten also discussed future plans with mentors and coaches to develop Pakistan cricket further.

Sources have confirmed that Kirsten would stay in Faisalabad throughout the Champions Cup to watch all matches and assess player performances.

Sources added that Kirsten is also preparing a list of potential players who would be tried in the future.

Pakistan's white-ball cricket schedule will be busy from November 2024 to April 2025, during which the team will play at least 18 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and nine Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is).