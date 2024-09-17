Champions Cup: Gary Kirsten to meet coaches, mentors during tournament

Gary Kirsten will be meeting the officials of the team in the Champions Cup. -AFP

Pakistan men's white-ball head coach, Gary Kirsten, will meet with coaches and mentors of teams participating in the Champions Cup in Faisalabad on Tuesday.

The meeting aims to review players' performances and gather feedback on improving their development.

Kirsten is also expected to share his insights on strengthening the brand of domestic cricket in Pakistan. Discussions will extend beyond the current tournament, focusing on future events and how to prepare for them, creating new opportunities for Pakistan cricket.

Sources describe the meeting as a “routine session” to exchange ideas and assess what steps need to be taken for improvement both in the ongoing event and for the future.

Kirsten has been in Faisalabad, observing several matches of the Champions Cup, where he has had the chance to assess the potential of emerging young players.

Meanwhile, the Panthers are spotted at the second spot in the points table after clinching victory over the Lions by 84 runs in the fifth match of the Champions One Day Cup on Monday.

The Shaheen Afrid-led side stand at the fourth position in the points table of the tournament with one point.

Continuing with the points table, the Panthers have surpassed the Stallions with 23 points and moved to second from third.



Additionally, the Dolphins are at No.5 as they haven’t bagged any victory as of yet.

The Markhors are leading the table with 26 points after clinching two victories so far.