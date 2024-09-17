Asian Hockey Champions Trophy: Pakistan secure Bronze with dominant 5-2 win against South Korea

Pakistan defeat South Korea in the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy final. -Facebook/AsianHockeyFederation

Pakistan won bronze medal after defeating South Korea from 5-2 in the final showdown of the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy.

The thrilling match was held at the Moqi Hockey Training Base in Hulunbuir City, Inner Mongolia, China.

Thanks to Sufyan Khan and Hannan Shahid for smashing two goals each while Roman Khan netted one goal, leading his team towards the win.

It is worth noting that the national Hockey Team have ended up at the third position in the Asian tournament.

Additionally, Sufyan has been named the Player of the Match for his two goals from penalty corners.

Remember, Pakistan faced defeat against the hosts China in the penalty shootout on Monday. This was the first time in tournament's history China advanced to the finals.

India defeated South Korea with 4-1 in the second semi-final held on September 16.

It is worth noting that India will be lifting the fifth Asian Champions Trophy if they will defeat China in the final match of the Hockey Champions tournament.