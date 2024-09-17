ICC unveils record prize money ahead of 2024 Women’s T20 World Cup

ICC Women's T20 World Cup is scheduled in October. -ICC

The International Cricket Council unveiled the record prize money for upcoming Women’s T20 World Cup 2024.

The new tournament brings upgraded prizes, the total for the 2024 edition is $7,958,080, twice of the previous edition.

Additionally, the winners of the tournament will walk away with $2.34 million, marking a 134% increase from the $1 million awarded to the champions of 2023.

Moreover, even the runners-up won’t be leaving empty-handed, securing $1.17 million in the forthcoming edition.

The semi-finalists of the tournament will be receiving $675,000 each, which is the total of their three times pay out of 2023.

It is worth noting that the teams clinching victory in the group stages will be rewarded with $31,153, which is a 78% boost from last year’s $17,500.

The ICC has arranged a base prize of $112,500 to all 10 participating teams. This keeps equality between all the teams participating in the tournament.

In recognising women’s cricket, the teams finishing fifth to eighth will earn $270,000 each while ending up at 10th from ninth will be receiving $135,000 each.

This historic prize rewards elevates the status of the Women’s T20 World Cup as one of the premier events in the calendar.

Moreover, the mega event is expected to be an exciting event with the top-class teams competing with to get their hands on the big rewards.



The tournament is scheduled to tale place from October 3 till 20 in the UAE.

It is worth noting that the opening fixture is scheduled between Bangladesh and Scotland.

The Group Stage matches will end by October 15, with the semi-final scheduled on October 17 and 18 and final on October 20.



