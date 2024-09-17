Dope test controversy: Sinner hires Djokovic's former fitness coach

Jannik Sinner (R) adds new fitness trainers in team. -Reuters

World number one Jannik Sinner hired fitness coach Marco Panichi and physiotherapist Ulises Badio following the dismissal of two members after he escaped a doping ban failing two drug tests in March.

The fitness coach hired by Sinner previously worked with the 24-times Grand Slam Champion Novak Djokovic.

It is worth noting that the Italian tennis professional had tested positive for the steroid clostebol after his former physio Giacomo Naldi used a spray instead of carrying out required treatments on him.



The spray was given to Naldi by trainer Umberto Ferrara.

In regard to this, the two-times Grand Slam winner fired his team members last month before getting his hands on the US Open title and prior his victory in the Australia Open.

Sinner, 23, was cleared of fault or negligence last month by an independent tribunal which accepted the explanation that he had inadvertently been contaminated with the drug by Naldi, the International Tennis Integrity Agency said.

The World Anti-Doping Agency had said it would review the decision and reserved the right to appeal.

Panichi and Badio had their first session with Sinner on Monday at his training base in Monte Carlo and will travel with him to tournaments in Beijing and Shanghai.

Meanwhile, the No 1 in singles by the ATP clinched victory 6 6 7 against Taylor Fritz in the US Open final on September 8 at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.