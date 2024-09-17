Asian Champions Trophy: Pakistan face South Korea for bronze medal clash

Pakistan and India both have qualified for the final. -Facebook/AsianHockeyFederation

Pakistan are set to face South Korea on Tuesday to clinch the bronze medal in the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy at the Moqi Hockey Training Base in Hulunbuir City, Inner Mongolia, China.

A day earlier, the national side lost the semi-final against China after a dramatic penalty shootout with both teams showcasing their skills and determination.

The thrilling match ended in a 1-1 draw during the regular time. The first goal came from China in second quarter while Pakistan's Ahmed Nadeem found the back of the net in the third quarter, ensuring the match went into the decisive penalty shootout.

However, the opponents qualified for the finals by defeating Pakistan in the penalty shootout. This was the first time they advanced to the finals.

Following today's clash between Pakistan and S Korea, China will face India at 3pm.

India defeated South Korea with 4-1 in the second semi-final held on September 16.



It is worth noting that India will be receiving fifth Asian Champions Trophy if it will defeat China today in the final match of the Hockey Champions tournament.