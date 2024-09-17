Jordan Chiles takes legal action over Olympics Bronze Medal revocation

Jordan Chiles files legal case after her bronze medal was revoked. -Reuters

US gymnast Jordan Chiles appealed in the Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland on Monday after her Olympic bronze medal was revoked.

“The biggest thing that was taken from me was, it was the recognition of who I was. Not just my sport, but the person I am," Chiles said.

“I followed the rules. My coach followed the rules. We did everything that was totally, completely right."

The 23-year-old received this medal at the Paris floor exercise final but the results were reversed by the arbitration court, leading Chiles losing her medal.

Previously, Chiles was moved up from fifth to third after an appeal over how the judges scored her routine.

However, the Romanian Olympic Committee said the appeal was filed after the one-minute time limit.

In regard to this, she was degraded to fifth position while Romania’s Ana Barbosu promoted to third.

Witnessing a black athlete being involved in such a case, flooded the social media platforms with racist comments.

Moreover, the American athlete appealed because her “right to be heard” was violated as the Court of Arbitration for Sport refused from taking any video proof, showing that the appeal in Paris was within one-minute limit.

In response to the controversy, the USA Gymnastics stated that it was a collective and strategic decision to have Jordan lead the initial filing.

Continuing with the conversation, the gold medalist said: "I will approach this challenge as I have others -- and I will make every effort to ensure that justice is done. I believe that at the end of this journey, the people in control will do the right thing."