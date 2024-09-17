Champions Trophy 2025: Demolition of enclosures begins at Gaddafi Stadium

Gaddafi Stadium is under construction ahead of Champions Trophy. -Author

The demolition work of the enclosures at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium has been initiated with the target set to complete the basement work of the main building by September 30.

The upgradation work on three venues has begun ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025, with Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore set to undergo the most construction with a major allocation of Rs7.7 billion.



The main building will be demolished and the basement and water tank construction will be completed by September 30.



Following this, one floor will be completed each month with the building's structure targeted to be ready by December 31.

Steel-structured enclosures will be built close to the ground, allowing spectators to enjoy matches in a better way.

The ground’s drainage system is also being modernised and digital screens will be installed, along with the replacement of floodlights with modern LED lights.

Previously, the PCB revealed that Rs12.8 billion has been allocated for upgrading the venues which will host the mega event.

The construction at the National Bank Stadium will cost Rs3.5 billion while the Pindi Stadium in Rawalpindi Rs1.5 billion.