Sharjah Cricket Stadium set to host 250th ODI between Afghanistan, South Africa

Sharjah Cricket Stadium is set to host its 250th One Day International (ODI) match between Afghanistan and South Africa on Wednesday.

The stadium, which was inaugurated in 1984, has a record of hosting the most ODIs globally in the cricket history. Since then, it has held 249 ODI matches.

The three-match series between the two countries is scheduled to begin from September 18 (tomorrow).

Meanwhile, Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe is marked to be the second venue following Sharjah Stadium, hosting 182 matches.

It is followed by Sydney Cricket Stadium with 161 matches while Melbourne Cricket Ground and Premadasa Stadium in Colombo are at number four, each with 151 ODIs.

Schedule

September 18 — AFG vs SA (1 of 3)

September 20 — AFG vs SA (2 of 3)

September 22 — AFG vs SA (3 of 3)

Afghanistan Squad

Abdul Malik, Darwish Rasooli, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Rahmat Shah, Riaz Hassan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Allah Ghazanfar, Bilal Sami, Fareed Ahmed, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Nangeyalia Kharote, Naveed Zadran, and Rashid Khan.

South Africa Squad

Jason Smith, Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma (c), Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, Andile Phehlukwayo, Andile Simelane, Wiaan Mulder, Kyle Verreynne, Tristan Stubbs, Bjorn Fortuin, Lizaad Williams, Lungi Ngidi, Nandre Burger, Nqaba Peter, and Ottniel Baartman.