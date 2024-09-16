Cristiano Ronaldo recalls 'nostalgic' moment ahead of Al Nassr-Al Shorta fixture

Al Nassr forward will miss Asian Champions League opener due to 'viral infection'

By Web Desk
September 16, 2024
Cristiano Ronaldo reflects 'golden' moment with fellow players on Instagram. — Reuters

The Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo expressed support towards his fellow players ahead of their Asian Champions League match against Al Shorta in Iraq.

The 39-year-old star wished his Al Nassr mates luck in an Instagram story on on Monday, a day after being diagnosed with a viral infection. 

The five time Ballon d’Or winner will miss the league opener due to being unwell. 

— Instagram

"Wishing my teammates the best of luck for the game and a special message to all my fans in Iraq - Hope to see you all soon!," Ronaldo wrote.

The note was posted with a picture of CR7 hugging his teammates from Al Nassr during a match, which served as the background for the text. 

Earlier, Al Nassr announced that Ronaldo had been "diagnosed with a viral infection," and the doctor advised him to take rest.

It is worth noting that the viral-hit player has been making the headlines due to his unlimited achievements throughout his over 20 years career.

The UEFA’s Player of the year recently achieved a historic milestone after smashing his 900th goal while representing Portugal in the Nations League against Croatia.

Speaking on the Rio Ferdinand Presents podcast, the most followed celebrity with a massive following of 1 billion across all social media platforms expressed his goal to reach 1,000 before his retirement.

