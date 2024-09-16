Cristiano Ronaldo recalls 'nostalgic' moment ahead of Al Nassr-Al Shorta fixture

Cristiano Ronaldo reflects 'golden' moment with fellow players on Instagram. — Reuters

The Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo expressed support towards his fellow players ahead of their Asian Champions League match against Al Shorta in Iraq.

The 39-year-old star wished his Al Nassr mates luck in an Instagram story on on Monday, a day after being diagnosed with a viral infection.



The five time Ballon d’Or winner will miss the league opener due to being unwell.

— Instagram

"Wishing my teammates the best of luck for the game and a special message to all my fans in Iraq - Hope to see you all soon!," Ronaldo wrote.



The note was posted with a picture of CR7 hugging his teammates from Al Nassr during a match, which served as the background for the text.

Earlier, Al Nassr announced that Ronaldo had been "diagnosed with a viral infection," and the doctor advised him to take rest.

It is worth noting that the viral-hit player has been making the headlines due to his unlimited achievements throughout his over 20 years career.

The UEFA’s Player of the year recently achieved a historic milestone after smashing his 900th goal while representing Portugal in the Nations League against Croatia.

Speaking on the Rio Ferdinand Presents podcast, the most followed celebrity with a massive following of 1 billion across all social media platforms expressed his goal to reach 1,000 before his retirement.