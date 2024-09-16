PAK vs SA: South Africa beat Pakistan in T20I series opener

South Africa celebrating their victory against Pakistan. Instagram/@therealpcb

South Africa defeated Pakistan by 10 runs in the first women's T20I held at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Monday.

The Proteas achieved a thumping win over the hosts, with Pakistan scoring 122/5 while chasing 133.

The Green Shirts won the toss and elected to field first.

Laura Wolvaadart-led side ended up scoring 132/4 within 20 overs, with Tazmin Brits playing till the end and making 56 off 63 deliveries after smashing five fours.

While the first innings came to an end after Chloe Tryon made 15 runs off 7 balls with two massive sixes.

Sadia Iqbal solely bagged three wickets while Nida Dar dismissed Marizanne Kapp after she made 14 runs off 14 balls with two boundaries.

Meanwhile, the second innings started with Gull Feroza being caught in the very first over of Marizanne Kapp by Chloe Tryon.

Continuing with the innings, the players, including Muneeba Ali (6), Sidra Amin (4), Sadaf Shamas (2) were not even able to score more than 10 runs.

After dismissing Gull on zero runs, Kapp bowled Sidra Amin on 2.3 overs.

Proteas’ Tumi Sekhukhune dismissed Nida Dar after she scored 16 runs off 26 balls while Seshnie Naidu showed Sadaf the way to pavilion after Sune Luus caught her on 7.2 over of the innings.

After Pakistan’s disappointing performance, the game came to an end with Aliya Riaz making 52 runs off 39 balls while Pakistan’s captain Fatima Sana making 37 runs off 24 deliveries.