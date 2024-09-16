Pakistan kick off ATF U12 Competition Final with a win

Pakistan under 12 Tennis team. -Author

Pakistan kicked off their campaign in the Asian Tennis Federation (ATF) Under 12 Competition Final 2024 with a thrilling 2-1 victory over Saudi Arabia in Shymkent, Kazakhstan.

Alongside Saudi Arabia and Thailand, Pakistan are placed in Group D.

The team was able to clinch victory through a combination of individual and team performances.

In the first singles match, Rashid Ali displayed great composure, defeating Elyas Al Ghafi 6-0, 4-6, 6-1. However, in the second singles, Muhammad Shayan Afridi narrowly lost to Hamza El Mansoury 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, levelling the tie.

The decisive doubles match saw the Pakistani pair of Rashid Ali and Muhammad Shayan Afridi overcome Saudi duo Anas Al Zahrani and Hamza El Mansoury 6-2, 6-4, securing Pakistan’s first win.

Pakistan are set to face Thailand in their next match on Tuesday, September 17.