Pakistan kick off ATF U12 Competition Final with a win

Rashid Ali and Muhammad Shayan Afridi lead Pakistan to victory

By Faizan Lakhani
September 16, 2024
Pakistan under 12 Tennis team. -Author

Pakistan kicked off their campaign in the Asian Tennis Federation (ATF) Under 12 Competition Final 2024 with a thrilling 2-1 victory over Saudi Arabia in Shymkent, Kazakhstan.

Alongside Saudi Arabia and Thailand, Pakistan are placed in Group D. 

The team was able to clinch victory through a combination of individual and team performances. 

In the first singles match, Rashid Ali displayed great composure, defeating Elyas Al Ghafi 6-0, 4-6, 6-1. However, in the second singles, Muhammad Shayan Afridi narrowly lost to Hamza El Mansoury 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, levelling the tie.

The decisive doubles match saw the Pakistani pair of Rashid Ali and Muhammad Shayan Afridi overcome Saudi duo Anas Al Zahrani and Hamza El Mansoury 6-2, 6-4, securing Pakistan’s first win.

Pakistan are set to face Thailand in their next match on Tuesday, September 17. 

Faizan Lakhani
Faizan Lakhani is Deputy Editor (Sports) at Geo News.

