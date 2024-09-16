Neymar cautions Real Madrid's Brazilian stars about Kylian Mbappe

Neymar Junior believes Kylian Mbappe's is 'catastrophic' at times. -Reuters

Brazilian star Neymar Junior has reportedly warned his fellow country players in Real Madrid that they might face difficulty playing with the rising French footballer, Kylian Mbappe.

It is worth noting that both players have played together as teammates in the French Ligue 1 club, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), on 136 occasions and combined for 54 goals between 2017 and 2023.

Since Mbappe has joined Real Madrid, the legendary football player is being considerate with his fellow Brazilian players in the club.

In this regard he asked his fellow Brazilians Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo, and Eder Militao to be cautious because playing with the 25-year-old was “catastrophic” at times.

Meanwhile, speaking to a European radio network, journalist Cyril Hanouna said: "The Brazilians [at Real Madrid] are friends with Neymar. It has always been a war between Neymar and Mbappe. Neymar has sent a paper about Mbappe to the Brazilians, telling them that it was catastrophic, that it was hell."

Despite being in different clubs, the relationship between the former PSG teammates does not seem to have been improved.

It is worth noting that, talking about his relationship with his teammate Neymar, 32, previously, the French captain said that it is “hot and cold”.

The Brazilian player is currently representing Al Hilal in the Saudi Pro League.

The player has been facing injury issues acting as a hindrance in making a comeback

Last year, he sustained a severe knee injury.

Mbappe, on the other hand, will be facing Stuttgart on Tuesday in the Champions League match with his Madrid fellows.