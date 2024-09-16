Champions One-Day Cup Points Table after Panthers outclass Lions

Panthers at second position after defeating Lions. -PCB

The Panthers are spotted at the second spot in the points table after clinching victory over the Lions by 84 runs in the fifth match of the Champions One Day Cup on Monday.

The Shaheen Afridi-led side made 199 all-out within 35.2 overs in the second innings, making them stand at the fourth position in the points table of the tournament with one point.

Batting first, the Panthers scored 283 runs all-out within 46.5 overs.

Thanks to Haider Ali (84) and Mubasir Khan (90) for giving commendable performances during the match.

Moreover, captain Shadab Khan was regarded as the Player of the match for scoring 37 runs and bagging three wickets.

The losing-side, on the other hand, were unable to chase the target, with only Imam-ul-Haq scoring 60 runs off 62 balls, rest did not even score 40 runs.

Champions One-Day Cup 2024 Points Table

Champions One-Day Cup. - Espncricinfo

Continuing with the points table, the Panthers have surpassed the Stallions with 23 points and moved to second from third.

It is worth noting that the Mohammad Haris-led side faced a setback against the Markhors on Sunday by 126 runs.

Chasing the target, the Stallions scored 105 all-out within 23.4 overs, with white-ball captain Babar Azam only scoring 45 runs off 45 deliveries.

The winning-side made 231 all-out within 45 overs, with Salman Agha making half-century while Iftikhar Ahmed scored 60 off 60 balls.

Player of the Match was awarded to Zahid Mahmood for bagging five wickets.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins are at No.5 as they haven’t bagged any victory as of yet.

The Markhors are leading the table with 26 points after clinching two victories so far.

No match will be played on Tuesday (September 17). Dolphins and Markhors has been rescheduled to September 18 due to Rabi-ul-Awal public holiday.





Schedule of remaining matches

September 18 – Dolphins vs Markhors (d) 9.30am

September 19 – Allied Bank Stallions vs Dolphins (d/n) 3pm

September 20 – Nurpur Lions vs UMT Markhors (d/n) 3pm

September 21 – Lake City Panthers vs Allied Bank Stallions (d/n) 3pm

September 22 – Dolphins vs Nurpur Lions (d/n) 3pm