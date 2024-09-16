Pakistan's football team leave for Bhutan to play SAFF U17 Championship

Pakistan's U-17 football team. -Author

FAISALABAD: Pakistan's U17 football team has departed for Bhutan to participate in the upcoming SAFF U17 Championship.

The national squad flew from Islamabad via Dubai, heading to Thimphu, where the tournament will take place from September 20 to 30. The team received their No Objection Certificate (NOC) just an hour before their flight.

Pakistan, the champions of the 2011 edition, is set to play its opening match against Nepal on September 21. The Green Shirts will face hosts Bhutan on September 23, followed by a clash with Sri Lanka on September 25.

The squad boasts a strong lineup with defenders Abdul Rehman, Mohammad Husnain Saleem, and Najeem Khan. Samir Ahmed, Ubaidullah Khan, Majid Ali, Syed Mohammad Abis Raza, and Umar Javed will also bolster the defensive line.

In midfield, Pakistan will be represented by Abdul Samad, Mohammad Faraz, Farhad, Haroon Rashid, Hikmatullah, Khubaib Khan, Shahab Ahmed, and Mohammad Khan. Forwards Abdul Ghani, Subhan Karim, Sharaf Khan, and Mohammad Talha Khan will lead the attack.

Goalkeepers Adil Ali Khan, Kashif, and Ghulam Abbas complete the squad.

The SAFF U-17 Championship serves as a crucial platform for South Asian nations to nurture young talent and provide valuable international exposure to emerging footballers.

Remember, the PFF had to wait for the government's No Objection Certificate (NOC), which is required for the team's participation, and it was granted earlier today.

PSB declined to issue the existing NOC request, instructing the PFF to resubmit their application with complete documentation.

The PFF sent a letter to the PSB on August 22, requesting the NOC. However, the PSB notified the PFF via email on September 6 that the application was received after the designated timeframe set for such a process and was incomplete.

The PSB stated that the NOC request was belated and did not include the required signatures from the PFF NC Chairman, which is mandatory under the rules.

In its email, the PSB clarified that only the signatures of the Chairman of the Normalisation Committee would be accepted.

