'Pakistan's loss if Rizwan doesn't become captain': Basit Ali

Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali has voiced his backing for Mohammad Rizwan to succeed Babar Azam as captain of the national limited-overs side, emphasising the wicketkeeper-batter’s leadership potential.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Basit Ali commended Rizwan’s leadership abilities, particularly after observing him guide the Markhors to a commanding victory over the Stallions in the Champions One-Day Cup.

He pointed out Rizwan's aptitude for reading pitch conditions, a skill he believes surpasses that of both Babar and Pakistan’s Test captain, Shan Masood.

"The way Rizwan led the side, he proved there is no better skipper than him. He has shown it with his captaincy. He read the pitch; it is a big thing. Even Babar can't do that. I am not even talking about Shan. If you don't make him captain at this time, then it is a loss for Pakistan. This is the best time you should make Rizwan the captain," Basit said.

Remember, Babar's leadership for the white-ball side has come into question after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) did not opt to appoint him as captain in the ongoing Champions Cup. He is playing under Mohammad Haris in the Stallions.

The 29-year-old not leading in the Champions One-Day Cup suggests he may not remain the captain of Pakistan's white-ball team.

PCB is considering to appoint a new captain for Australia where Pakistan will play three T20Is and as many ODIs.

White-ball head coach Gary Kirsten has already discussed this matter with board officials during his visit in July.

Discussions will take place regarding Mohammad Rizwan's name for captaincy and if an agreement is reached, Rizwan could potentially become the captain in all three formats in the future.