WATCH: Fans leave stadium after Babar Azam's dismissal in Champions One-Day Cup match

A glimpse of fans leaving after Babar Azam's dismissal. - PCB

Pakistan’s white-ball captain, Babar Azam, delivered a valiant performance but was unable to prevent a heavy defeat for the Stallions against the Markhors in their second Champions One-Day Cup match on Sunday.

Azam scored a steady 45 from 44 balls, but his efforts were eclipsed as the Stallions faltered in their chase of 232, ultimately collapsing for a mere 105 in 23.4 overs.

However, everyone had a nostalgic moment after his stadium as a video captured the noticeable departure of fans from the stadium, which soon went viral on social media, reflecting the crowd’s disappointment.

The same kind of visuals were a norm when Shahid Afridi used to get out.

Earlier in the game, Salman Ali Agha and Iftikhar Ahmed both hit half-centuries to help Markhors post a competitive total of 231. Iftikhar scored 60 off 66 balls, and Salman made 51 off 72. Abdus Saman also contributed with 37 runs to keep the scoreboard ticking.



Despite the respectable total, Markhors were unable to bat through the full 50 overs, as they were bowled out in 45 overs.

Jahandad Khan was the pick of the bowlers for Stallions, taking 4 wickets for 44 runs, while Mehran Mumtaz claimed 3 for 56.