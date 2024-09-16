Asian Champions Trophy: China edge Pakistan in shootout to advance in final

Pakistan will now play third-place match. - Asian Hockey Federation

In a thrilling semi-final clash at the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy, China secured their place in the final after a dramatic penalty shootout against Pakistan at the Moqi Hockey Training Base in Hulunbuir City, Inner Mongolia, China.

The match remained tense and closely contested throughout, with both teams showcasing their skills and determination.

Despite their efforts, Pakistan struggled to convert their chances during the shootout, ultimately losing to China after missing four consecutive penalties. This allowed China to advance with a 2-0 win in shootout, much to the disappointment of the Pakistani side and their supporters.

The regular time of the match saw an intense battle between the two sides, each scoring one goal to keep the competition alive. China and Pakistan played with great pace and aggression, with both teams' defences standing firm.

The first goal came from China in second quarter while Pakistan's Ahmed Nadeem found the back of the net in the third quarter, ensuring the match went into the decisive penalty shootout.

China will face either South Korea or India, who will lock horns in the second semi-final.

Meanwhile, Pakistan will now play third-place match.

Remember, Pakistan lost to India 1-2 in their final round match on Saturday.



Pakistan's Asian Champions Trophy Journey

vs Malaysia (2-2) -September 8

vs South Korea (2-2) - September 9

vs Japan (2-1) - September 11

vs China (5-1) - September 12

vs India (1-2) - September 14

vs China (1-1) [2-0] - September 16