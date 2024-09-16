Ahsan Ayaz loses 247 International Squash Championship final

Ahsan Ayaz with the runners-up trophy. - Author

In a final at the 247 International Squash Championship held in the United States, Pakistan's Ahsan Ayaz faced a hard-fought defeat at the hands of Egypt's Mohamed Sharaf.

The match was a nail-biting affair, with both players showcasing remarkable skill and endurance throughout.

Each game was closely contested, and the scores reflected the intense competition on the court. Sharaf narrowly edged out Ayaz, winning the match with scores of 11-9, 11-9, and 18-16. Despite Ayaz's commendable performance, it was Sharaf who emerged victorious in this thrilling encounter.

In the semi-final, Ayaz delivered a dominant performance, defeating Egypt’s Karim Elbarbary with a convincing score of 3-0. The scores line was 11-3, 11-7, and 11-0.

Earlier in the quarter-final, Ayaz also overcame his compatriot Fawad Khalil, winning with scores of 11-7, 11-5, and 11-5.

In recent months, Ayaz has displayed exceptional performance in multiple key squash tournaments. He triumphed in the HSC Squash Open 2024 (February 14-17) and the SOAP Engineering Open Squash Championship 2024 (February 2-5), winning both events with impressive displays.

Earlier in 2023, Ahsan reached the final of the Burnt Squash Open (October 26-30) but was unable to secure victory. However, his form remained strong, and he went on to claim titles at the HSC Squash Open 2023 (July 8-11) and the Life Time Petabyte Technologies Squash Open 2023 (July 2-5).